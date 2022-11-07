National Defense | President Niinistö’s speech at the national defense course can be viewed in its entirety

The opening ceremony will take place at Säätytalo.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö spoke at the opening of the national defense course at Säätytalo. After the speech, the president answers questions from the media.

The opening ceremony will take place from 8:30 a.m. and HS will show ISTV’s footage of the event live.

In addition to the President, also the Commander of the Defense Forces Timo Kivinen presented his greetings at the opening.

You can read the president’s speech in its entirety below:

“Good ones ladies and gentlemen,

National Defense Course Number One was held in the spring of 1961, just before the Berlin Wall was erected. After that, there have been three decades of the Cold War, then three decades of the post-Cold War period. and now we have stepped into something new and still very unpredictable.

Today you start your own course in an exceptionally tense world situation. The atmosphere is even colder than the Cold War. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brought war to Europe. The situation on the Korean peninsula is sensitive again. Tensions between the US and China are growing. In the midst of energy and economic concerns, the whole of Europe is facing a difficult winter.

In more peaceful times, the national defense courses had sometimes had to use a lot of imagination to create sufficiently difficult crisis scenarios. At least there is no such problem now. The real world also produces more than enough problems to be solved.

We live an undeniably dangerous time. Focusing on threats and risks is now not only understandable, but also necessary. We need vigilance in detecting real danger factors. And in understanding possible threats. Even those that seem very unlikely.

When we, as a society, prepare for the future, we must immediately fasten everything that is perhaps still loose. Potential vulnerabilities must be identified and patched. But the perception of threat images must be only a tool, not an end in itself. Emphasizing threats to extremes only leads to us ending up doing our opponents’ work for them. Fomenting uncertainty does not increase our security.

And most importantly: there is no reason for uncertainty. There is no direct military threat to Finland. Our security is in good shape, our preparedness level is high. I would like it if, alongside the dangers, we would talk much more about everything that brings us security.

Like the sequence number already tells you, you are joining a long tradition with your course. It is at a time like this that the value of national defense courses becomes even more important.

Your background and life experiences are different. But the goal is common. National Defence, Finland’s security. That is what you are here to confirm together. Creating our much talked about resilience, our crisis resistance. And showing what it consists of.

That resilience is by no means about any abstract upper-level structures. But about people. Very practical and everyday things to do together, in all areas of life. And above all, about another way of thinking.

That we know how and dare to lean on each other’s strengths. That we know how and dare to trust each other. And that we respond to challenges and threats with courage and determination.

When we are able to do this, we as a whole in Finland can trust ourselves. Together we are strong, in all kinds of times and overcome difficulty after difficulty.

Expiring the dramatic turns of the year have started a discussion in Finland as well about whether something should have been done earlier and differently. Should our relationship with Russia have been handled differently? Should we have applied for NATO membership earlier?

Of course, there is always a place for self-criticism. It is good that we look for mistakes in our past actions. And where missteps can be pointed out, it is worth learning from them. However, even self-criticism should only be a tool, not an end in itself.

I would like to draw attention to the fact that from the outside, we have not come under much criticism.

Instead, we have received even more appreciation. In the field of diplomacy, about the clarity and directness of our communication with Russia. In the field of defense, both our conscription system and the performance of the defense forces. In terms of overall safety, both our preparedness and our culture of working together.

Our strength thus widely recognized and acknowledged. Elsewhere, people have wondered how Finland is so ready to become a NATO member. Even those voices, who in the spring still doubted that Finland would simply seek the protection of NATO’s wings, have changed as the facts dawned. As a member of NATO, Finland is seen to strengthen the entire alliance.

This trust is also evidenced by the historically fast-moving ratification process.

I have the impression that Finland is appreciated precisely because we don’t always make a big deal out of what we do, but we do it ourselves. If necessary, with the least amount of noise, but always reliably and thoroughly.

What has worked before our NATO membership could be a good guideline during membership as well. With less noise, more action. It has become very clear to me that this is exactly what is expected of us.

Decision applying for NATO membership is a fundamental change in Finland’s political history. However, it doesn’t change everything. NATO membership becomes part of our foreign and security policy, not the other way around.

But despite the fact that our NATO partnership has developed ever closer over the years, the decisive step to be taken now is a big one. Both concretely and mentally. Finland will become a militarily allied country.

There seems to be a lot of enthusiasm in Finland now that we would take completely new steps while this phase is still in progress. Some would like to determine Finland’s future NATO profile in advance. Some, on the other hand, present ideas about everything that should be invested in Finland in the future.

I personally consider it important that we focus on the accession process that is now underway. Which, as I said, is already a big change in itself. Finland has applied for NATO membership, nothing more, nothing less.

Membership in connection with the application, other countries have not presented special requirements or restrictions in advance, and neither does Finland. Finland’s profile as a NATO member will naturally take shape over time, in accordance with changing circumstances, through practical work and our national decision-making.

As a member of NATO, we get additional security from both the alliance’s joint deterrence and joint defense. As a member, Finland participates in the development of both.

It is important to understand that nuclear weapons are an integral part of NATO’s deterrence. We certainly still have a lot to learn about the nature of nuclear deterrence, we only participate in the discussions about it as members.

But it is clear that for NATO, nuclear weapons are precisely a means of prevention, not an end in themselves. I remind you of what all the permanent members of the UN Security Council said together at the beginning of this year: a nuclear war cannot be won and one should never be fought.

Nuclear weapons talks have quickly become commonplace in recent days, also here in Finland. I consider this a dangerous development.

Let’s state it clearly: although we do not set any restrictions on our NATO membership in advance, Finland has absolutely no intention of bringing nuclear weapons to its soil. And I haven’t seen any signs of anyone offering them to us.

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has forced us to adapt to a new reality. We are living in wartime in Europe. Unfortunately, there is no end in sight for it now.

Ukraine has every right and all the right reasons to defend itself. Russia has no right and only wrong reasons to attack. So far, there are no signs that either is ready to abandon their own starting points.

Finland the position is clear. It is not for outsiders to dictate terms to Ukraine, which is fighting for its own territorial integrity, within its own internationally recognized borders.

The decision to continue the defense is Ukraine’s, and only Ukraine’s. As part of the Western community, Finland will continue its support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as long as it is needed.

There is still a danger in the way war talk has become commonplace in the past year. It should not be forgotten that every day that war is waged means the death of people. The continuation of the war does not bring lasting security to anyone. Only peace can do that.

About peace even in these times it is possible and daring to speak.

It is by no means about appeasement of an aggressor who blatantly violates international law. Not from blue eyes, not from softness, not from naivety. Not because of our own lack of readiness. But about the fact that in the end the goal must be to achieve peace, to stop killing. That’s where all wars eventually end.

The conditions for peace need to be felt elsewhere than on the war front. Space for these peace talks is created through diplomacy.

This is why I have welcomed the French president [Emmanuel] Macron’s and the Chancellor of Germany [Olaf] Scholz’s efforts to maintain conversational contact, or at least the possibility of it, also with Moscow.

Peace is such an important goal that we should spare no effort to achieve it. It is worth doing work for peace, even if it turns out to be futile. That too is national defense.

Dear course students,

When I spoke the last time at this similar event in the fall of 2018, I stated that I know from my own experience that you are in a tight spot here. That will certainly be the case this time as well.

But perhaps now it is even more clear how you are put under pressure because of important things. I would like to wish you a very rewarding national defense course.”