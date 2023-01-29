National Defense | Olyvääpeli Enrico Annus urges the reservists to think for a moment even about the worst: “Only a small part of us would have the package in our possession”

Lance Corporal Enrico Annus lectured Finnish conscripts, officer students and professional soldiers about the reality of war. A man who has experienced the battles in Afghanistan knows what he is talking about.

I feel it like listening to a wellness coach.

The man looks straight into the eyes and speaks in a gentle and convincing voice about trust, the importance of social interaction, love, the ability to dare to admit one’s weakness.

About how important beautiful words can be to another person.