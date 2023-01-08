National Defense | Missiles, night vision and firepower – the Army now has money, and this is how it is spent

The Swedish Armed Forces are considering how to compensate Ukraine’s arms aid. “The total sums are significant and the number of purchases large,” says the commander.

Finland is acquiring weapons this year with a record amount of money. The Ministry of Defense has at its disposal, first of all, an increased budget, about 6.1 billion, and on top of that, an amount of about 800 million euros intended for quickly acquired weapons.

Of course, all the money is not used to buy weapons, as a large part of it is spent on the normal running of the Defense Forces, such as training. Still, you can expect that a steady stream of information about new acquisitions will continue in the year that has just begun.

So what does money buy? You don’t get direct answers from the commanders for many reasons, but something emerges from the answers. The Air Force, for example, mentions missiles as one sure purchase.

“We are improving the material readiness of the air defense by acquiring weapons that can be used, for example, in the Hornet and F-35 fleet,” says the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Brigadier General Timo Herranen.

He does not reveal the numbers, but he mentions that the forces’ ability to operate undercover will also improve.

“During crises, the availability of material typically decreases, and therefore purchases must be made long-term.”

“ “Building defense capability is a long-term task and not just the acquisition of new material.”

Land Forces Commander, Lt. Gen Pasi Välimäki on the other hand, says that negotiations are underway, but the negotiating positions cannot be weakened by telling more about the projects.

“We constantly evaluate different options and choices in terms of system quality, i.e. performance and costs. At the same time, of course, we also evaluate the contents of Ukraine’s support package and their replacement. The total amounts are significant and the number of purchases is large,” commented Välimäki.

He reminds us that it’s not just about buying material.

“Building defense capability is a long-term task and not just the acquisition of new material. It is also improving the usability of existing material, purchasing spare parts and replacement equipment, increasing inventory balances. Not forgetting the refresher exercises, which will then increase our performance and the usability of the systems.”

Also The Navy has plans ready for future acquisitions, but it has not yet named them in detail. According to the acquisitions, it is precisely the ability to strike that improves.

Merivoimat intends to improve especially the performance and combat durability of its main weapon systems. Also on the list is supplementing the surface protection capability and improving mobility, which is evidenced by the procurement of Utö class boats that have already started.

Merivoimat also wants to improve, for example, its ability to manage abnormal situations and its maintenance capabilities.

General Staff Chief of Planning, Major General Janne Jaakkola says that the money is mainly used to make additional purchases of material already in use.

These include, for example, ammunition for artillery, heavy rocket launchers, and tanks, and management containers, some of which have already been mentioned.

It is already known that the US Senate has recently approved the sale of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Finland. The lot would be worth around 365 million euros, and it would include 350 missiles that Finland is looking for.

The matter was reported by the DSCA agency responsible for US arms sales abroad at the beginning of December. This deal will be confirmed during the next year.

The same situation is with the missiles to be acquired for fighters; the agency recently informed about them as well. They are anti-aircraft missiles and cruise bombs intended for use by Hornets. We will probably hear more about this possible deal next year.

“You can’t really speculate on procurement decisions in advance. We haven’t made the numbers public,” says Jaakkola.

There are also uncertainties that can change procurement plans. According to Jaakkola, due to the increased demand, the material may not be available in the planned schedule, or its price will increase.