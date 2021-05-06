National defense Military Intelligence publishes its first public review

Finland military intelligence today publishes a report on its activities. This is the first time that military intelligence has been reported publicly in Finland.

The review describes, among other things, the tasks and targets of military intelligence. Instead, due to the nature of military intelligence, for example, individual cases are not reported in the review. In addition, much of the activity is not public. However, the Military Intelligence Act requires that general principles and procedures be stated.

In Finland, the legality of civilian and military intelligence is monitored by the Intelligence Supervisor Kimmo Hakonen. The Commissioner is an independent and autonomous authority working together with the Office of the Data Protection Officer.

The Commissioner supervises the activities of the Security Police, the Intelligence Department of the General Staff and the Intelligence Department of the Defense Forces.

Intelligence legislation was introduced in Finland in June 2019.