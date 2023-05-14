National Defense | Finland has learned a lot from the war in Ukraine – Major lists five important lessons for the Finnish army

14.5. 17:38

Defense forces has drawn together the lessons of the first year of the war in Ukraine for Finland.

Major Petri Pesonen writes in the recent Infantry yearbook that the war in Ukraine has been “particularly relevant” for Finland, because it has offered a rare wide window into the image, operating principles and performance of the Russian war.

Pesonen serves as the head of infantry research at the Ground Combat Center of the Maasotakoulu.

What he wrote in the Infantry yearbook article is titled Observations gathered from the war between Russia and Ukraine in support of infantry development.

The Infantry Yearbook is a collection of articles published every couple of years by the Infantry Foundation, which deals with special issues of the infantry.

A peso highlights five observations made by the Finns: the need to prepare for a prolonged battle, the ability to build fortresses, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks and the Russians’ way of grouping for defense.

According to Pesonen, the war in Ukraine has highlighted the need to develop the Defense Forces’ ability to fight a long war.

It has shown how much war material war requires. Ammunition consumption can be very high during fierce battles.

Questions arise especially about the adequacy of anti-tank weapons and the ammunition that is not manufactured in Finland.

Ukrainian the war has also shown that the Defense Forces need a large reserve to compensate for the losses suffered.

The United States has estimated that since December alone, Russia has suffered losses of 100,000 men in Ukraine. Of these, 20,000 would be dead.

There are no similar estimates of Ukraine’s losses, but they are also large.

Until now, the defense forces have been prepared for the fact that in fierce battles, the losses of the battle section may rise to 20 percent of the line strength during the day.

This means that the losses of a combat division of about a couple of thousand men could be hundreds of men per day at worst, of which a fifth would be killed.

The above-mentioned HS information is based on the maintenance manual for fallen victims that was being prepared in the last decade.

A peso also emphasizes the know-how of fortification and the importance of individual soldier’s protective equipment.

“At a standstill, the field shovel is still the infantry fighter’s most important means of protection against the heavy firepower of modern weapon systems,” he writes.

“Unwearable protective equipment does not protect anyone, so the comfort and ergonomics of the equipment are becoming one of the most important features of protective equipment.”

Ukrainian the war has raised the importance of unmanned aircraft, i.e. airplanes or drones, to a whole new level. The war could even be called the first “drone war”.

Pesonen writes that the war has clearly shown the possibilities and threats of using unmanned aerial vehicles. According to him, it is necessary to train every soldier in the future to protect himself from drone surveillance and attacks.

More airplanes should be made available to our own troops. According to Pesonen, “micro-UAVs” are planned to be added to infantry formations already this year.

The ground forces are in the past toldthat it is in the process of procuring 1,000 to 2,000 such systems for use by the various defense branches for reconnaissance, surveillance, and targeting.

The stores are scheduled to close this year. 14 million euros have been set aside.

One One of the surprises of the war in Ukraine has been how easy Russian battle tanks have been for the Ukrainian anti-tank defense. During the year, the Ukrainians have destroyed a significant part of the Russians’ most modern wagons.

Despite the above, Pesonen believes that tanks have retained their significant role in the war.

According to him, “tanks are needed on the modern battlefield at least as much as before, but the protection of tanks requires good cooperation between the weapons, especially with the protecting infantry, artillery, air defense and pioneers”.

One one of the most interesting observations is that Russian motorized infantry and armored forces tend to cluster in built-up areas such as villages in defense.

“The bases are built by teams to be defended all around, and the aim is to have a large, open firing range around the base to facilitate monitoring of the area and the use of heavy weapons,” he writes.

The Russians protect their groups with anti-personnel mines. Russia is not part of the Ottawa agreement banning landmines, like Finland and Ukraine, for example.

Assaulting a fortified base is a demanding operation. Pesonen thought about whether more emphasis should be placed on collapsing battle trenches and close combat in Finnish conscript training.

A peso estimates that it is likely that a war gone badly will cause changes in the Russian armed forces. This makes predicting the future difficult.

According to him, there are already visible the first signs of Russia’s efforts to increase the size of the armed forces and the transition from battalion combat units to functioning as full units.