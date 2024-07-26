National Defense | E-eligibility category is still the most significant reason for interrupting military service: This is what it means

National defense|For years, mental health disorders have been the main reason for the suspension of conscript service, says Puolustusvoimat.

Before fewer people interrupt their military service, informs Puolustusvoimat.

Of the more than 12,000 recruits who started their service last January, 16.1 percent have interrupted their service after the rookie, training branch, special training and mass training periods.

The reading is 2.6 percentage points lower than among those who started in January of last year and 3.3 percentage points lower than among those who started in January of another year.

According to a press release from the Defense Forces, the most recent suspension percentage is the lowest for the January arrival batches since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical Commandant Petri Kangaspunta The Center for Military Medicine says that there can be several reasons for the decrease in interruptions. There are also often significant differences between arrival batches.

“No one can give a completely certain answer,” he says.

Ruling the reason for interrupting the service is medical.

Even in the January arrival batch of the current year, the most significant reason for the suspension of service has been the transfer to the E serviceability category, which means exemption from service due to health reasons for a fixed period.

According to Kangaspunna, one of the possible reasons for the reduction in suspensions is that the preliminary health checks of those entering the service have been developed and the checks have probably been carried out better than during the corona period.

Prior health checks of conscripts are the responsibility of municipalities and welfare regions. The Defense Forces annually train municipal personnel who perform preliminary health checks.

Mental health According to Kangaspunna, disruptions have been the main reason for service interruptions for years.

According to him, doctors have been trained to take into account issues related to mental health as well. He points out that the longer there is information about possible mental health and behavioral disorders, the higher the probability of reaching the right solution in terms of service for each individual.

“Our absolute requirement is that the service is safe for both the person concerned and fellow service members,” says Kangaspunta.