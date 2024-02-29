National Defense | According to Pekka Tover, Finland's credible independent defense is a myth – a Swedish researcher answers

According to Jacob Westberg, docent of military sciences at the Swedish National Defense University, there is no clear answer to the question of the military success of a small state.

29.2. 20:10

Is it Finland's credible independent defense a myth?

Pekka Toveri

Member of Parliament of the Coalition Pekka Toveri said in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday that the story of Finland's credible independent defense and that Finland would not need help from other countries in defense matters is a lie.

According to him, the officers who knew Finland's real performance had long before the start of the NATO process been of the opinion that it would be worthwhile for the small country to join the military alliance.

What opinion of Finland's defense capability is the docent of military sciences at the Swedish National Defense University Jacob Westberg?

Westberg has studied the military strategies of small countries.

A book was published in 2019 Military Strategy of Small States, which Westberg co-authored with research colleagues Håkan Edström and Dennis Gyllensporren with. The book compares the adaptation of the military strategies of the Nordic states as a result of external disturbances in the 21st century.

Westberg's according to Finland's history is special from the point of view of military preparedness, but there is no unequivocal answer to the question of the military success of a small state.

“[Suomen] the ability to mobilize up to 280,000 troops in a relatively short period of time is impressive,” says Westberg.

Jacob Westberg

According to Westberg, Finland is therefore mentally strong compared to the other Nordic countries. The country's history and extensive conscript service have maintained a culture of defense skills and will.

“But how well equipped and trained the army units are, that must also be weighed,” says Westberg.

According to Westberg, the image of Finland's defense forces has perhaps been created such that the country has not shot down almost anything defensively during its history.

However, the Finnish defense forces experienced major changes in the 21st century, and the country lowered its defenses to some extent in connection with modernization.

MaterialEn According to Westberg, Finland is strong in some areas, but not in others.

For example, according to him, the artillery is impressive compared to many other small countries, but Finland has fewer fighter planes than, say, Sweden.

Around 60 F/A-18 Hornets have been in use in Finland throughout the 2000s. The current Hornet fleet will be phased out from 2025 and a total of 64 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighters will be purchased instead.

Sweden has around 90 Gripen fighters, but according to Westerberg, the number alone is not necessarily enough to compare the air force's defense level. For example, Hornets are heavy and durable, while Gripen fighters are fast and agile.

There is still a complete lack of submarines in Finland. The Paris Peace Treaty of 1947 affects the background. It banned submarines from Finland, and the Merivoimat abolished the entire type of weapon at that time.

Sweden has four submarines in active use, according to the country's defense forces. Among other things, they function as reconnaissance boats, for example.

Small ones of states is Westberg's almost impossible to be strong alone in all areas of national defense.

“To maintain a strong ability under the surface, on the surface, in the air and on the ground, it's almost impossible.”

Correction 29 February 2024 at 20:34: The text incorrectly read that Sweden has 80 submarines. Sweden has four submarines in active use.