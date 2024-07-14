National Defense | Accidents like this happen in the military

National defense|The number of accidents during military training is decreasing. Accidents are often caused by inexperience or unintentional carelessness.

Conscripts serious injuries have shocked Finland in recent years.

Last October, nine conscripts was drowned in Dragsvik, when the landing related to the exercise was carried out in too deep water. In the same fall, three conscripts were injured and one died in Pori, when Defender SUV derailed during the exercise in the ditch.

However, serious accidents represent only a few percent of accidents that occur during service.

For service approximately 20,000 people enter each year. About 1,650 accidents occur every year during the military training or exercise of conscripts. Between 2019 and 2023, however, 80 percent of the accidents were minor.

After the pandemic, a slight increase in the number of accidents has been observed.

Looking at it in the long term, however, the number is decreasing, states the occupational safety manager Nora Kanerva From the General Staff of the Defense Forces. According to him, the goal is that there would be no accidents at all.

“Every accident is too many.”

Major some of the accidents happen in connection with combat training. Accidents are often caused by inexperience or unintentional carelessness.

“The activity is new or unfamiliar and the skills are not at a sufficient level. Acting against the instructions can also be the cause of an accident.”

In the most typical accident, a conscript injures his leg, finger or tooth. For example, ankle sprains or finger bends happen from time to time in sports training.

“Through noise exposure, the ears are also at the top of the injury statistics,” says Kanerva.

More than 200 nuisances caused by noise are reported every year. According to Kanerva, they are usually related to the handling of the weapon.

When noise injuries are not taken into account, there are just under 150 accidents caused by weapons or explosives each year. For example, in 2020 the Pori brigade conscript was injuredwhen a practice grenade went off in his hand during the exercise.

However, one of the most common accidents reported by conscripts is slipping or falling. On average, more than 500 such accidents are reported annually.

“It’s certainly also the first thing we learn to report,” says Kanerva.

A few dozen cases of falls, frostbite and burns are reported every year. Accidents with motor vehicles, strain injuries, and injuries caused by moving loads by hand also belong to the same size category.

Mainly conscripts can continue their service if recovery from an accident requires less than five days of sick leave. In practice, however, conscripts are quickly placed in category E, but the decision is also influenced by the stage of training.

A conscript placed in category E is sidelined from service for six months to two years. After rehabilitation, he returns to service with a new age group.

The decision to place in the E category is made quickly, as the person serving in the army is wanted to recover properly from the injury. In addition, the training requires the presence of a conscript, so a long service relief leads to falling behind in the training.

About three percent of all accidents lead to interruption of service. That means around 30–80 conscripts drop out every year. Last year there were 39 dropouts.

“ “Supervision and inspections play an important role in the prevention of damages and accidents.”

All accidents and incidents are recorded. However, in the case of dangerous pursuits or minor deviations, the notification may not be made.

According to Kanerva, this is due to the fact that in the early stages of the service, conscripts do not yet recognize all the danger factors related to their own activities.

“Notifying at the beginning can also be stressful. The person may be unsure whether the matter should be reported.”

The safe use of equipment is taught through repetition. Kanerva states that there is also training for identifying the risks of one’s own operations from the beginning of the service. In this way, conscripts’ skills to detect dangers or deviations are also developed.

heather The operation of the Defense Forces is demanding and involves risks. However, safe operating methods are always taught as part of training. Conscripts’ readiness to act safely is also assessed before moving on to the next steps.

The safety of the service is monitored and maintained with, among other things, precautionary orders and a risk assessment prepared for each exercise. Information is also collected from the exercises that have been carried out, with the help of which the aim is to improve safety.

“Supervision and inspections play an important role in the prevention of damages and accidents,” says Kanerva.

Safety is also developed with the help of positive safety findings. The purpose of this is to spread the practices found to be good more widely in the operations of the Defense Forces.

In July In 2022, the electronic deviation and risk management system of the Defense Forces (PVRIPO) was introduced. You can also report anonymously in the system.

“The system makes it possible for the knowledge of danger situations and danger factors to increase in the Defense Forces,” says Kanerva.

In addition to the system, incidents can be reported verbally or with a paper hazard card. This is guided in the training materials for conscripts, among other things In the Soldier’s Handbook.

Notifications play a significant role in reducing the number of serious accidents, because based on them, the root causes of various accidents are addressed.

“Then the need for change is found, through which regulations, guidelines and operating methods can be developed.”