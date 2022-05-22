National defense A rifle model made famous by the Vietnam War will be purchased to train reservists

Copies of Kalashnikov acquired from South Korea disintegrated after only a couple of years of use.

Optional The National Defense Training Association (MPK), which organizes national defense and security training, is acquiring new rifles for its shooting training.

MPK’s goal is to acquire about a thousand self-loading disposable firearms. The final amount will be decided after the tender when the exact prices of the weapons are known.

CPC is has made the historic decision that it is acquiring a rifle modeled on the American AR-15 assault rifle. The type of weapon became known to Americans for use in the Vietnam War. Admittedly, rifles of this type have already been in the personal possession of reservists.

The caliber of MPK’s new weapon also differs from the 7.62 caliber of the assault rifle familiar to Finnish reservists. The caliber of the new weapon is smaller, 5.56 for NATO and its civilian .223 Rem.

AR-15 rifles for sale in Pennsylvania in 2017.

MPK will have to to acquire new rifles in part because some years ago Kalashnikov-type sourced from South Korea and manufacturing or design defects have been found in weapons resembling the Assault Rifles of the Defense Forces. In Finnish, they have fallen into their hands.

Within a short time, the body of four weapons broke, and as a result all weapons had to be banned in early May. The causes of the breakdown and the possibilities for remediation are currently being investigated.

Executive Director of MPK Antti Lehtisalon however, according to South Korean weapons, there is a guarantee that should compensate for the damage. He estimates that the weapons banned will still be repaired, but dare not say how and when.

“We don’t have an mpk rifle in use right now,” he says.

“Finland is a large country, and we also have areas where there are no garrisons or Defense Forces offices, but despite that, MPK’s training is underway there. That is why it must be possible to carry out training with mpk rifles as well. ”

The problem is acute, as the war in Ukraine has drastically increased the popularity of MPK’s courses. The role of the MPK in national defense training has been clarified in recent years, and national defense is also a topic of discussion due to Finland’s NATO application.

See also Putin ready for “most repulsive means”? British Foreign Secretary with a delicate assessment of the situation The South Korean rifle could not withstand heavy use. Pictured is a gun dismantled in Santahamina less than two years ago.

Weapon type and changing the caliber has sparked debate among enthusiasts in the field.

“Based on the preliminary survey, the options were 7.62 or 5.56 caliber. Now we came to this caliber. That is not the case here. However, it is basically basic shooting. That is why caliber does not play such a significant role, ”says Lehtisalo.

According to Lehtisalo, MPK has not received any indication or tip from the Finnish Defense Forces that the 5.56 caliber would be a more desirable choice for the future.

“The choice is my own reflection.”

It is an interesting question how far the MPK’s own reflection is from that of the Defense Forces. MPK employs many evp officers, and Lehtisalo himself is an evp general.

Is there has anything to do with Finland’s NATO membership?

“Sure, it has this type of thing in it, but it doesn’t have that direct meaning for us when it comes to a handgun or assault rifle. The Defense Forces have not yet made any decisions. ”

When the MPK purchased weapons resembling assault rifles from the Defense Forces in South Korea, one of the reasons was that the weapons were familiar to reservists after conscription.

Now this is no longer considered so important. In the future, MPK will use several types of weapons for its training.

In addition to the AR-15-type weapons to be acquired and repaired in South Korea, a change in the law is underway that would allow the use of Defense Forces weapons, ie assault rifles familiar to the reservist, to be used in MPK’s training.

New rifles funded in the same way as the previous ones, ie with foundation funding.

“The National Defense Support Foundation is a key supporter,” says Lehtisalo.

The total price of AR-15 weapons will be EUR 1.5-2 million.

MPK is also acquiring a few hundred pistols. The pistols are required to be of the Glock 17 Gen 5 model. They will cost between 200,000 and 300,000 euros.