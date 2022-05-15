ÜThere is a short story and a long story to tell about conscription. The short one belongs to those who are not interested in the topic, for example the members of the SPD, Greens and FDP. They say conscription was suspended in 2011 and there is no majority to reintroduce it. Not even the Inspector General of the German Armed Forces wants them. There is a lack of money, barracks, district military replacement offices, and the military benefit is also unclear. Instead of thinking about solutions from the day before yesterday, Germany should rather properly equip the soldiers it has. Shut up, debate dead.

Justus Bender Editor in the politics of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

But things are not that simple. That’s why there is the long story. It is told by those who are in favor of military service, and it is about how even many of the opponents say that there was nothing wrong with conscription. The only thing wrong with her was that some had to serve and some didn’t. They say that conscription is not a good idea right now, in this situation, with these resources. In the long history, the dispute is not one of principle, but a question of feasibility. The debate is alive again.

Erhard Bühler managed it for many years. He was commander of NATO troops in Northern Europe with the rank of general and head of planning for the Bundeswehr. In between he was everything from company commander to division commander. He doesn’t want conscription in this situation, but that doesn’t mean he has anything against a conscript army, on the contrary. “We generals have always advocated conscription. A conscript army is the ideal. For practical reasons, however, she is currently unavailable.” Bühler remembers when the generals’ resistance was broken: at the end of 2010, that was when the FDP insisted on reducing conscription to six months. And three weeks vacation should also be deducted. That was too short, conscription had become meaningless. “I gave up personally. If that is the opinion of politicians, then things have to be done differently,” says Bühler. A professional army. There is still a lot to be said for conscription.



Recruits of the 232nd Mountain Infantry Battalion in the Jägerkaserne in Bischofswiese in summer 2020

:



Image: Bundeswehr/Marco Dorow



Germany used to have half a million soldiers, many of them conscripts. That had to be so that we could have twelve divisions in NATO. But the consideration was also a tactical one. “The citizen is the natural defender of his country,” says Bühler. This can be observed in Ukraine, which many thought would be overrun in a few days. The Ukrainians fought for every meter, soldiers, peasants, professors. And because they did, the West came to their aid.







Delay battle to the Rhine

The president of the reservists’ association, Patrick Sensburg, warns that Germany is relying too much on its allies for national defense. “Even during the Cold War, it wasn’t as if the southern European states all rushed to our aid.” If the Russians had attacked West Germany, the Allies’ plan would have been to conduct a delaying battle up to the Rhine. Large parts of Germany would have been sacrificed to protect Western Europe. If you want to avoid that, you have to increase the number of soldiers. Sensburg wants 350,000 plus 100,000 reservists. At the moment Germany has only 200,000 soldiers, they are supposed to tie down attackers until the allies come to their aid. “No army in Europe can defend its country alone,” says Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann of the FDP, who opposes conscription. If Donald Trump were re-elected in America or if Marine Le Pen were elected in France, this support could quickly disappear.