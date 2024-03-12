Tuesday, March 12, 2024
National debt | The ministry decided to end the use of derivatives in government debt management

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 12, 2024
in World Europe
0
National debt | The ministry decided to end the use of derivatives in government debt management

The state economy, which is more heavily indebted, tolerates the risks caused by fluctuating interest rates less than before.

Treasury has decided to change the management of Finland's national debt.

The most central reform is the end of the use of interest derivatives. With them, the State Treasury, which manages the national debt, converted fixed-rate bonds into floating-rate bonds.

“The government's debt ratio has increased and we have even more indirect guarantee liabilities. This means that the state economy tolerates the risks caused by fluctuating interest rates less than before, which is why the use of interest rate derivatives has been stopped, at least for the time being,” says the head of the financial market department of the Ministry of Finance. Pauli Kariniemi.

Variable interest rates bonds were favorable for Finland for a long time, when the monetary policy of the European Central Bank (ECB) was very easy.

In July 2022, the ECB began to raise key interest rates strongly, as a result of which floating-rate bonds became unaffordable for Finland.

The Ministry of Finance defines the debt management strategy, according to which the State Treasury handles the operational tasks of debt management. According to Kariniemi, the new order not to use interest derivatives is valid until further notice.

Previously the state preferred short-term interest rates in its borrowing, instead of fixing interest expenses on fixed rates for years or decades.

The strategy based on interest rate derivative contracts has increased the government's interest expenses during the last couple of years, when interest rates have risen.

“According to financial theory, a long-term fixed interest rate would indeed be more expensive than a short-term one. In practice, however, it seems that the market changed in an essential way in the 2010s, and the situation changed to the opposite,” said the working life professor of finance at Aalto University Antti Suhonen in October.

The State Treasury estimated in the fall that the state benefited from the interest rate derivative strategy favoring short interest rates by around nine billion euros in the years 2005–2022.

