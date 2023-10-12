Thursday, October 12, 2023
National debt | Taxpayers foot the bill: The State Treasury entered into derivative contracts that wildly increase the interest costs of debts.

October 12, 2023
State Treasury office in Sörnäis, Helsinki. Picture: Vesa Moilanen / Magazine photo, Image processing HS

During the corona pandemic, the state received a historically cheap loan from the market. However, the Treasury changed the fixed negative interest rates of long-term billion-dollar loans to variable interest rates. Now interest rates have risen sharply. The taxpayer acknowledges the invoice.

Finland the government’s debt management strategy has been expensive for taxpayers in recent years.

In practice, Valtiokonttori, the agency managing Finland’s national debt, entered into contracts during the zero-interest period, which have proven to be very unfavorable for Finland when interest rates rise.

