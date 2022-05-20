The spearheads in the negotiations on the new collective labor agreement for secondary education are the reduction of work pressure and a good wage increase. “The workload has been sky-high for years, partly due to the enormous teacher shortages,” says Evers. ,,I regularly hear stories of colleagues who are going to work more because there are not enough colleagues to be found. On the other hand, the outflow of especially starting teachers is very high, partly due to the high work pressure.”

Under the Education Agreement concluded with the cabinet, 300 million euros is now available to reduce the workload. The AOb wants that money to be used to give all teachers and support staff 60 elective hours per year, which can be spent on personal development. A maximum of 24 teaching hours per week should also be set.

On June 8, so after the exams, there will be an action day in which an exam stunt is devised by the teachers in secondary schools.

