SAO PAULO (Reuters) – National electricity consumption rose 2.2% in the first half of April compared to the same period last year, driven by higher temperatures and greater activity in the service sector, said the Chamber of Commercialization of Electricity (CCEE) this Thursday.

According to the survey, there was growth in volumes consumed in the fortnight both in the free contracting environment (+4.0%) and in the regulated market (+1.3%).

The performance was attributed to the incidence of higher temperatures in the Southeast, Northeast and Midwest regions compared to last year, which leads to more frequent and intense use of equipment such as refrigerators, fans or air conditioners.

The continued recovery in the service sector also had an important influence, after the relaxation of restrictions that had been imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, said the CCEE.

In the case of the free contracting environment, the biggest increases in consumption in the first half of April came from the service sectors (+22.6%), beverages (+17%) and transport (+8.6%).

The CCEE also highlighted that the migration of consumers to the free energy market and the expansion of distributed generation have impacted the behavior of consumption in different markets, reducing demand from the regulated market.

POWER GENERATION

With the most favorable hydrological scenario this year, after the lack of rain faced last year, the generation of hydroelectric plants increased 17% in the first two weeks of April in the annual comparison, while thermoelectric plants produced 47% less.

The generation of solar energy grew by almost 60% in the period, while that of wind power fell by 22%.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)

