The French government begins a public consultation on Monday aimed at devising ways to increase public trust in the police, after repeated and high-profile scandals involving accusations of racism and police brutality.

The consultation, which is called ‘Beauvau de la sécurité’ in reference to the place where the French Ministry of the Interior is located, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Jean Castex, an initiative that is expected to be extended over the next few months and whose conclusions will serve to head a bill that could be discussed in Parliament before the presidential elections, scheduled for mid-2022.

With the initiative, President Emmanuel Macron seeks to resume his position in making security one of his priorities at the end of his five-year term.

“We need to act urgently to consolidate the link between the police and the French population (…) I want to move quickly and concretely to improve working conditions for the noble and essential task of keeping the peace. France stands together through its police and gendarmes, “the president wrote on December 8 when announcing the consultation.

In its statements, Castex indicated that the consultation will be oriented in three areas: organization, procedures and use of force. In addition, the relationship between the police and the judiciary and the links between these bodies with the population will be the cornerstones of the initiative.

Le Beauvau de la Sécurité I launched the morning for the Premier Minister. 👉 The conclusions of the exchanges serve to beat the future loi d’orientation et de programming de la sécurité intérieure prévue in 2022. pic.twitter.com/zE2Hz7IuYx – Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) February 1, 2021

It is expected that the debate, which will hold meetings every 15 days with the parties involved, will include leaders of the main police unions, former officials and mayors. Additionally, French media such as ‘Le Parisien’ have indicated that eight international experts will intervene and the process will be supervised by the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darminin.

Why does the national consultation arise around the trust of the police?

Cases of discrimination and a disproportionate use of force have been the main arguments of the citizens to file complaints against the French police.

One of the cases that shocked the nation occurred in November 2020, when a video was released in which a Paris police official is observed beating the Afro-descendant music producer Michel Zecler, a fact that generated a strong reaction from the Government.

During an interview with a French media outlet, President Macron acknowledged that identity checks carried out by the police were disproportionately targeting ethnic minorities.

“When you have a skin color that is not white, they detain you much more. They identify you as a problem factor. And that cannot be justified,” said Macron, a comment that angered the main police unions.

On the other hand, citizens raised criticism of the police action after they participated in a violent eviction of migrants in the center of Paris.

To this are added the dozens of people who were injured (many lost an eye) during the police response to the ‘yellow vest’ demonstrations that occurred between 2018 and 2019.

Debate seeks to improve conditions for French police

However, despite the complaints, the French president recognizes the actions of the security organizations in the front line to contain the protests, generally violent, and in the operations against terrorism.

In this sense, to guarantee a better functioning of the police, the Head of State has proposed to include in the consultation an evaluation of the working conditions of the civil servants.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex led the start of the national consultation that, among other things, seeks to restore confidence in the country’s police. © Thomas Coex / Reuters

“It is urgent to act to strengthen the trust between the police forces and the French, and at the same time give the police and gendarmes the means to fulfill their commitments and the expectations of our citizens,” Macron wrote to Yves Lefebvre, leader of the SGP-FO police union.

In December, the president had expressed his willingness to personally analyze the problems of the police. Additionally, he stated that the consultation would be addressing seven areas as part of a possible reform.

With AFP