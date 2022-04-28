By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The National Congress on Thursday approved a bill that opens extraordinary credit of 2.572 billion reais to reinforce appropriations contained in the current Budget Law, of which more than 868 million reais are destined for the Safra Plan.

Then, in a quick vote, deputies and senators approved, in a session of the National Congress, a bill that opens special credit of 7.6 billion reais to states and municipalities with resources arising from auctions of surplus volumes from the transfer of rights by Petrobras of the pre-salt.

Parliamentarians also approved a PLN that allows the reduction of taxes levied on the commercialization in the domestic market and on the importation of biodiesel, diesel oil, liquefied petroleum gas derived from petroleum and natural gas, among other points.

The project eliminates the need for tax reduction measures to demonstrate the absence of loss in achieving fiscal targets.

The approved texts follow the presidential sanction.

The vote on the three measures took place before the list of vetoes was exhausted, as determined by the voting rules in Congress, by agreement between leaders.

The PLN that restores resources to the Safra Plan was edited by the Executive after the suspension, in February, of agricultural credit lines subsidized by the National Treasury due to the lack of resources following the escalation of the Selic rate.

The opening of credit was seen as a priority by deputies and senators, as producers are in the pre-funding phase of the next crop, in an economic environment of high fuel and input costs in the face of the war in Ukraine.

Parliamentarians also drew attention to the importance of the PLN to small farmers, since the project addresses operations of the National Program for the Strengthening of Family Agriculture (Pronaf), in addition to economic subsidies in agricultural costing operations, marketing of agricultural products and rural investment. and agro-industrial, aimed at meeting the 2021/2022 Crop Plan.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat