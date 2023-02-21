The National Conference on Nutrition kicks off today in Rome, at the Ministry of Health: “An opportunity for discussion between institutions, scientific societies, universities, associations, consumers and representatives of the agri-food chain to address the main issues in the nutritional field and to highlight the critical aspects of the system”, underlines the ministry. From today until 23 February, experts, scientific societies and researchers will explore the main issues and critical issues in the sector with a focus on malnutrition, waste, the Mediterranean diet and globalisation. Thursday the final session is entrusted to the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci and the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests, Francesco Lollobrigida,

“An in-depth analysis of the policies that Italy intends to pursue in the near future to guarantee the National Health Service an increasingly impactful role in the sector, capable of contributing to ensuring homogeneous interventions throughout the territory”, concludes the ministry.