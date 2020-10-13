Srinagar: The National Conference on Monday denied that its president Farooq Abdullah had said that Article 370 would be reinstated with Chinese cooperation and accused the BJP of “completely twisting” his comments during a TV interview. gave.

The party said that Abdullah never gave any justification to China’s expansionist intent or its militant attitude in an interview given on Sunday, as BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed during a press conference in New Delhi.

A National Conference (NC) spokesperson said, “Our Speaker, on August 5 last year, was exposing the anger of the people for repealing most of the provisions of Article 370 and 35-A of Parliament which he would have done continuously in recent months Have been. He emphasized that no one in Jammu and Kashmir is willing to accept these changes.

He claimed that Patra’s remarks were “completely twisted” by Abdullah in response to a question about China, accusing the NC president of justifying China’s militant attitude and expansionist intent. The spokesman said, “Sambit Patra has a habit of manipulating words.”

He said, “Abdullah never said that together with China we will bring back Article 370 as Patra claimed in the press conference, during which he also misrepresented some of Abdullah’s earlier statements.” Earlier, Patra accused Abdullah of making “seditious and anti-national” comments on the issue of restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir and said that he had become a “hero in China”.

