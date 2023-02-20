Yesterday morning, the activities of the “IDEX” and “NAVDEX” exhibitions 2023 kicked off in Abu Dhabi, which are organized by the “ADNEC” group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense.

The first day witnessed the presentation of the latest technologies in the fields of land, air and sea defense, in the presence of a remarkable presence of national companies specialized in military industries in various fields.

The number of exhibiting companies reached 1,350, while 65 countries are participating in this year’s edition. Nine new countries are participating in the exhibition for the first time, namely Uzbekistan, Ireland, Nigeria, Montenegro, Lithuania, Kuwait, Bangladesh, Colombia, in addition to Monaco.

The number of national pavilions participating in the IDEX exhibition reached 41 pavilions, which presented their latest exhibits and military and defense products that were manufactured by Emirati hands, and many deals were concluded during the first day of the exhibition.

EDGE, the world’s leading defense and advanced technology group, launched SKYSHIELD, the integrated multi-layer anti-drone air system, during the opening day of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX).

This integrated system consists of advanced sensors, 3D radars, electro-optical cameras, direction finders and effectors, all connected to Edge’s unified command and control system.

“We are proud to launch SKYSHIELD in the UAE and international markets,” said Walid Al-Mismari, Senior Vice President of Electronic Warfare and Electronic Technologies at Edge.

He added, “Responding to drone threats requires a comprehensive approach, so this effective solution to counter drone attacks features an impressive array of detection and interception technologies, and can be modified to be used permanently or as a quick system to install and use.”

The “EDGE” group also revealed 11 advanced solutions in the autonomous and unmanned driving sector with enhanced capabilities for applications that include air, land and sea fields, on the sidelines of the opening day of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference “IDEX”, in a move that will contribute to strengthening the position of “EDGE” as a global leader in field. defense sector, as well as in the development and manufacture of technologically advanced autonomous systems. New and advanced products and systems cover a wide range of missions, including tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, logistical support, and complex combat operations.

Mansour Al Mulla, Managing Director and CEO of Edge Group, said: “We are proud to launch an integrated (Made in the UAE) range of solutions based on independent technology, which will enable our customers to expand their reach to new horizons and depths across multiple combat environments.”

Caracal, the leading company in the production of light weapons in the Arab Gulf region, revealed the launch of the light machine gun (CLMG 556) on the sidelines of IDEX activities.

Hamad Al Ameri, CEO of Caracal, said, “The new CLMG 556 machine gun is an important project for us, as it is the first machine gun to be developed in the United Arab Emirates, taking into account the requirements of the end user. From a standard standpoint, ergonomics, weight, accuracy and durability were the key factors that supported the development of this machine gun thanks to our outstanding R&D team. With the latest technological models and advanced manufacturing methods, we were able to develop the (CLMG 556) machine gun, which marked a milestone.

JAL-Amroc, the UAE’s leading global operations, supply and maintenance company, showcased its comprehensive services for the C130 aircraft and capabilities for primary and secondary aircraft control overhaul and replacement, as well as related engineering and aviation services. It also highlighted its expertise in providing technical and engineering advice for the “Black Hawk” aircraft, modifications it made to the UH60 aircraft and all repair and overhaul solutions.

During the exhibition, the company revealed its advanced capabilities, including replacing parts for the F-16 aircraft, making modifications to a complete part, dismantling, repairing and replacing it, carrying out renovations, reinstalling it, testing it, and addressing problems in it.

ADASI displayed its high-performance Emirati-made Garmosha helicopter, which can simultaneously transport a wide range of payloads, including an electro-optical sensor installed to collect intelligence, reconnaissance and targeting data day and night.

Thanks to its low consumption diesel engine, synchronous sensing capabilities and unmanned autonomous navigation, the helicopter provides a flexible and versatile system capable of taking on the toughest challenges in harsh environments. Defense industries The Tawazun Council and the Egyptian Armed Forces Armament Authority exchanged a memorandum of understanding in the field of defense industries, in an effort to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the fields of developing defense and security industries. The memorandum provides for strengthening cooperation between the two countries, supporting the strategy for developing defense industries, and discussing opportunities and mechanisms for cooperation in the field of defense and security industries in a way that achieves common interests and benefits both countries.