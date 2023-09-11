National coach Ronald Koeman saw two faces in the Dutch national team. After an extremely difficult start to the match, the Dutch team recovered in the 1-2 win against Ireland after the break. The system was discussed again.



September 10 2023

Just like last Thursday against Greece (3-0 win), the Dutch team started with five defenders, but Koeman felt forced to quickly change to a four-man defense after a dramatic start. “That was ultimately a great decision,” Koeman said in front of the NOS camera. “When we started playing differently in the second half, we became more calm. From that moment on we were lord and master.”

Koeman quickly realized that he had made the wrong choice. “You can change the system, it is my job to change it if it needs to be changed. I expected that we could create more danger with our position.”

The first half of the Dutch team against Ireland was so weak that it sometimes hurt my eyes. But after the break with a few conversions, the Dutch team still put things right (1-2 win). Thanks to Dumfries who once again excelled. View the report figures here.

The national coach was not surprised that his team would struggle. “We knew that, but it only becomes harder if you make mistakes yourself.” Koeman was referring, among other things, to the mistake in the build-up by goalkeeper Mark Flek, who escaped after just two minutes. “As a goalkeeper you should never play that ball. It was not good in possession before half time, it was restless. That is sometimes difficult to explain. We lost control and couldn’t find the free man. That was a big problem.”

Thanks to the two victories this week, the Dutch now have nine points, as many as Greece. However, they have played one more match. Leader France has fifteen points after five matches. "We are not in a good position yet, we have to get points against France. We still have everything in our own hands, it hasn't been played yet."

