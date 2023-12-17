News about Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gündogan and even Toni Kroos: Julian Nagelsmann delivers an astonishing update of his plan for the European Football Championship during his appearance in the “Sportstudio”.

Course correction: Julian Nagelsmann indicates in the “Sportstudio” what he would like to do differently in the coming year. Image: dpa

Er knew he had to stop asking questions at this point in the show. But he also knew that he couldn't stop asking questions at this point in the program. And so the television presenter Jochen Breyer looked again at the man who was sitting with him in the ZDF studio in Mainz that evening, who had been answering his questions for almost 40 minutes – and just when the conversation was supposed to end because of the strict broadcast schedule, something had said amazing things.

He looked at Julian Nagelsmann, the national coach, who has been in great need of explanation since he lost against Turkey and Austria in his third and fourth games with the German national team. And when he looked at it, he then said: “We are absolutely exaggerating, and a lot of people will be very angry with me after this broadcast, but I'm just interested, so I have to ask again: Are you with him? Have you talked about it yet?”