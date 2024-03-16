This Sunday, March 17, from the court of the Akron Stadium the second will be played National Classic this weekend, remembering that in Liga MX it will be this Saturday when the men's teams take the field, but now it is the turn of the women's teams. Chivas and America who will seek to offer a great show.

Recognized as the Classic of Mexican soccer par excellence, Chivas hosts a powerful América in a duel at the top of the table, it is so important that whoever wins will be able to access the second position currently held by the Rayadas de Monterrey.

El Rebaño arrives as the fourth best placed team overall with 21 points, having won 6 duels, tied 3 and lost only 1. Their home record is important having won 4 of their 5 duels, in addition to maintaining the invitation at home .

America, for its part, is located in 3rd place with 22 points, just one unit above Guadalajara. The Águilas boast 7 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses in the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX Femenil, as a visitor they have had some complications, in 4 duels they have won 2 and lost and tied 1.

Where to watch Chivas vs América in the Liga MX Femenil?

This match is scheduled to be played this Sunday March 17 from the Akron Stadium field at o'clock 7:05 p.m. (Central Mexico) and can be seen completely live on the Fox Sports and Fox Premium signal.