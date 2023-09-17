Mexico City.- The 250th edition of the National Classic was for the America club and in a huge way by destroying its archrival, Chivas de Guadalajara, in an ugly way, today at the Azteca stadium thanks to the double of Diego Valdés (37′, 65′) and the many of Brian Rodríguez (20′) and Alejandro Zendejas (79′).

The individualities of the feathered ones ended all possibility of the group of Veljko Paunovic that this Saturday he again received four goals but had no weapons to be up to par with the team of André Jardine who did appear on the bench after his appendix operation.

Although the torrential rain of the Mexico City wanted to wreak havoc on the football cathedral Neither team showed any complaints. America and Chivas They started evenly but as time went by the feathered ones grabbed the ball and did not lend it to the Guadalajara team. .

Brian Rodríguez scored America’s first

The ball shots were directed towards the goal of ‘Wacho’ Jimenez. The defense tried to prevent the striker from passing Julian Quiñoneswho did not want to test his skill, but rather play as a team to find Brian Rodriguez On the left he created a personal play that ended in a good goal for the Uruguayan.

Diego Valdés scored a double in the Classic

The winger faced Jesus Sanchez. He cut inside and got in the way of the rest of the defenders to shoot at goal and insert the ball after a slight deflection that changed the direction of the ball.

Chivas tried to advance with the score against but did not cause any risk in the periphery defended by Luis Angel Malagon. Roberto Alvarado He unloaded through the center and with a right-footed shot he tried to put the ball into the base of the post, but it went into the goalkeeper’s hands.

Meanwhile, Club América continued to endanger the red-and-white area from the sides, making the rear guard appear neglected until giving space to Diego Valdés, who executed with an internal part to defeat the flight of the ‘Wacho’ Jimenez.

Diego Valdés was dispatched with a double

Chivasin the second half, was hungry for another comeback like in the semifinals of the Closing 2023but this time the Eagles He prevented it by signing the victory with the double of Diego Valdes and the lapidary goal of ‘Alex’ Zendejas so that the cream festival continued until the final whistle of the ‘Singer’, Fernando Guerrero. 4-0 official.

America club sealed the third consecutive defeat of the Guadalajara to get into the league zone. He will sleep tonight in fourth position with fourteen points, while the Herd HE begins to crumble in the Opening 2023 falling to sixth position with thirteen units.

