Guadalajara, Jalisco.- Alan Mozo extended his relationship with the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara, prior to facing the Club America in it National Classic.

He Mexican defender27 years old, renewed contract with the Sacred Flock until 2028, but has the option of one more year.

Later, at a press conference, Alan Mozo heated the Classic of Classics, after mentioning that the bichampionship from Club America “it’s already passed” and the “time of the Chivas» is coming.

“First, I try to focus on what I can do, from my position, to be better and contribute to the team I’m on,” he said. Alan Waiter.

«I don’t like to see or talk about others, I think it’s something that has to be accepted, Club América is two-time championbut that was last tournament, we are in a new tournament, in a new opportunity and soon the time of Chivas“, he concluded.

Alan Mozo arrived at Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara in it Opening 2022coming from the UNAM Pumas. At the moment, he has three goals and five assists in 78 games played with the red-and-white team, in the Liga MX.

He National Classic, Club America vs Chivaswill be played next Saturday, September 14, from the Sports City Stadiumwithin the framework of the Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura.

