Mexico City.- On the last night, the Club America Eagles They humiliated their visitor staunch sports rivalChivas de Guadalajara, within the framework of the 8th of Final of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Julian Quiñones (fifteen), Diego Valdez (70') and Henry Martín (90+4') They capitalized on the tapatíos in it stadium Akron of Zapopan by being superior to his rival and by taking advantage of the expulsion for second yellow Eduardo Torres (61').

The result left the fans of the sacred flock with a bitter taste that will have to be reconsidered to do something historic next Wednesday, March 13, when they take to the Azteca Stadium field for the return of this series that is practically doomed.

After the result in La Perla Tapatia, the controversial commentator and ESPN Álvaro Morales spoke about the first leg through a video on his official Instagram account in which he criticized the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara and praised the Águilas of Club América by categorical victory of 3 to 0.

