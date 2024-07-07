Mexico City.– The National Civic Front, one of the organizers of the past “pink tides”, agreed to move towards the constitution of a new party with assemblies throughout Mexico leading to a national congress on November 23.

More than 1,600 participants from all over the country and 146 organizations, according to the organizers, also endorsed carrying out a campaign against the possible overrepresentation of Morena in Congress and in defense of the Judiciary.

PRD member Guadalupe Acosta Naranjo was appointed head of the Consultation and Auscultation Commission to coordinate the work towards the national congress where the creation of the party will be decided.

“On November 23, we will hold our congress to, after this process, decide the path to the constitution of a political force,” said Senator Emilio Álvarez Icaza, at the Juan de la Barrera gymnasium, when presenting the resolutions of three working groups, which lasted almost five hours.

Among the attendees were the former president of the Federal Electoral Institute, Leonardo Valdés; the former national president of the PRD, Carlos Navarrete, Senator Gustavo Madero and, as a guest at the beginning, the former PAN candidate Santiago Taboada.

The FCN urged the opposition to organize itself to avoid the concentration of power that, it accused, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador intends and endorsed a demonstration between August 10 and 17 at the Electoral Tribunal, in case an “overrepresentation” of Morena in Congress is approved.

Acosta Naranjo spoke out in favor of a new party in which leaders cannot be candidates.

At the table where it was approved to work towards a new political organization, it was also proposed that there be new leaderships

“Something that was proposed, and that we will surely all applaud, at least I will, is to reject those who have already devoured their parties and who are absolutely burned out,” said Mariana González.

The participants proposed a citizens’ party, with a social democratic or liberal bent.

The Front also warned about the overrepresentation of Morena, which, it noted, could obtain a higher percentage of legislators in Congress than they are entitled to based on the votes received, which could allow them to modify the Constitution, militarize public security and approve the Reform of the Judicial Branch so that the ministers of the Court and the judges are elected by direct vote.

“We have to inform people, we have to talk about these things,” he said.