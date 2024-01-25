Starting this Thursday the 25th, the vibrant tests of the National Road Championships, that will have the presence of great Colombian stars.

Names like those of Egan Bernal, from the Ineos team; Nairo Quintana, who returned to Movistar this year; Sergio Higuita and Daniel Felipe Martínez, from Bora Hansgrohe; Harold Tejada and Santiago Umba, from Astana and Rigoberto Urán and Esteban Chaves, from Education EF Easypost, will grace the race that marks the beginning of the season for these runners.

This Thursday, the riders will face a stopwatch test. The route, known because it was almost the same as the 1995 World Cycling Championships, will begin at Transportation Terminal of the municipality of Paipa, arriving at the Plaza de Bolívar in Tunja, to complete a route of 41.9 kilometers.

Departure times

After the women's event it will be the turn of the cyclists, the first to leave will be Jeison Fabián Gómez at 9:28 in the morning. The time window between each runner will be one to two minutes.

The first favorite to come out will be Nairo Quintana, who hasn't run for almost a year. The rider from Boyacá knows the route very well and will leave at 9:54 in the morning.

Around 10 am it will be the turn to Egan Bernal, two minutes later it will leave Rigoberto Urán. Daniel Felipe Martínez will leave at 10:04 in the morning and Einer Rubio will be the last to leave around 10:06 am

