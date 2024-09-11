The National Center of Meteorology revealed the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning.

The National Center of Meteorology confirmed, via its official account on the X platform, that the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was 21 degrees Celsius in Rukna (Al Ain) at 06:30 local time in the UAE.

