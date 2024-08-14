The National Center of Meteorology reported that the general description of the current weather conditions is the presence of an extension of a surface low pressure system from the east, accompanied by an extension of a weak low pressure system in the upper layers of the atmosphere, indicating that the weather is generally clear and partly cloudy at times – and cloudy on the east coast, especially in the morning – and clouds appear in some eastern and southern areas in the afternoon.

The center expected the weather tomorrow, Thursday, to be generally clear and partly cloudy at times – cloudy on the east coast, especially in the morning – and clouds will appear over some eastern areas in the afternoon, and the winds will be southeasterly, turning to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust, and their speed will range from 10 to 25, reaching 35 km/h, and the sea will be: light waves in the Arabian Gulf and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the expected weather on Friday is humid on the coasts with the possibility of light fog forming in the morning – generally clear and partly cloudy at times – low clouds appear on the east coast, and the winds are southeasterly turning to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust, and their speed is from 10 to 25, reaching 35 km/h, and the sea is light to medium in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

While the weather on Saturday will be humid in some inland and coastal areas with a chance of fog or light fog in the morning – generally clear and partly cloudy at times – low clouds will appear on the east coast, and winds: southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt especially in the north and east, with a speed of 15 to 30, reaching 40 km/h, and the sea will be light to medium in waves, may be rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out that the weather on Sunday will continue to be humid in some internal and coastal areas with the possibility of light fog forming in the morning – generally clear and partly cloudy at times – clouds will appear in the east and south, and winds: southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust and dirt especially in the north and east, with a speed of 15 to 30, reaching 40 km/h, and the sea will be light to medium waves, may be rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.