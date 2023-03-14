In the village of Ovsyanka, Krasnoyarsk Territory, the construction of the National Center named after Viktor Astafyev began. The work is scheduled to be completed by spring 2024.

The three-story building will be equipped with a conference hall, a memorial office for the writer, multimedia and exhibition halls, an intellect class and a children’s center.

As writes IA KrasnoyarskMedia, one of the features of the center is an unusual architectural solution. This will be an imitation of a lighthouse, which is clearly visible to ships passing along the Yenisei.

The initiator of the large-scale project is Governor Alexander Uss. It is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Viktor Astafiev, a classic of modern literature.

Earlier, on February 7, it was reported that three large cultural facilities were to be built in the Krasnoyarsk Territory in the near future. In addition to the Astafiev National Center, the plans include the construction of the Krasnoyarsk Choreographic College and the Pozdeev Center International Center for Creative Industries.