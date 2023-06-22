Yesterday we told you about the meeting between the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso with the representatives of the seven Italian regions which currently host at least one plant destined for automobile production. Among these there is also Piedmont, whose mayor Albert Cirio he said he was extremely confident at the end of this discussion with the top government officials.

Cirio’s comment

“Today the Italy team for the automotive industry was really born, because, thanks to Minister Urso, for the first time the Regions are involved in the definition of national policies on the car, in order to form a common front on the challenges of the markets – his words reported by Ansa – On the one hand, this allows us to combine the support that the State puts in place, both in terms of incentives and in terms of production, with those that each Region gives and can give, and on the other hand it allows us to be stronger in asking to the automotive industry the commitment to the maintenance and increase of production levels”.

Stellantis on the front line

As underlined yesterday by Urso himself, the negotiation sees Stellantis as the main interlocutor. “But it is open to anyone who wants to invest in cars in Italy“Cirio specified. In any case, let us remember that with regard to the national automotive plan it was precisely the minister in question who underlined how it must first of all be made concrete with a comparison and “I hope with a high-profile and long-lasting agreement with the large Stellantis group”.

The details

At the moment we know little about the details of this national automotive plan, other than his own goals: increase the cars produced in Italy in general, and also invest with public resources in new models, in particular the more sustainable ones, which Urso defined “Cars of the Future”clearly together with the rest of the supply chain. “We think we are on the right track”the optimism of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy.