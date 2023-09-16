The Ministry of Health and Community Protection organized a training development workshop on building national capacities to implement the early childhood development package, providing advice and support to parents regarding the type of activities aimed at stimulating healthy child development, in addition to discussing the tools required to implement early childhood development care at the national level. This is within the framework of the UAE’s strategic directions to ensure a safe and sustainable healthy environment for children through a package of effective national initiatives and programmes. The workshop was held at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital in Dubai for five days, with the aim of building national capacities, providing advice on child development care, and enhancing child interaction from parents or caregivers, to raise awareness of the importance of early childhood development and its impact on health and well-being.