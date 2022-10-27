Opposition legislators, former counselors and social organizations will launch actions in the coming days for citizens to join in rejecting an electoral reform that will disrupt the INEunder the slogans “Al INE it is not touched” and “I defend the INE”, the [email protected] front.

Although the action plan will be approved on Monday, it is proposed that next November 13, a mobilization of the Angel of Independence be carried out in the Chamber of Juarez, as well as the formation of “state units” in defense of the electoral body.

As well as a permanent day on social networks defending the institution, sending letters to opposition deputies about the importance of their vote and not “selling out”.

In addition to going through the streets warning about the regression implied by the presidential electoral reform and asking the greatest number of citizens to place banners or stickers on their cars in their homes with the phrases “I defend the INE“.

Businessmen, Gustavo de Hoyos and Carlos X. González, senators Beatriz Paredes, Claudia Ayala, Kenia López and Minerva Hernández, as well as their colleagues Emilio Álvarez and Gustavo Madero, participated in the meeting.

The PRD members Guadalupe Acosta, Graco Ramírez, René Arce, Miguel Raya and Fernando Belaunzarán. Among the PAN members, the Mayor of Álvaro Obregón, Lía Limón, and the leader of the PAN in Mexico City, Andrés Atayde.

“Let’s carry out a whole campaign to stop them, for the good of the country, to stop a regression of this size. INE it is not touched, I defend the INE. Today the task is the defense of democracy. We have to clearly state where they are going. Although it looks very dark, this battle can be won,” encouraged former PRD leader Guadalupe Acosta.

Senator Beatriz Paredes, who stated that she was attending the meeting on behalf of herself, not the party or a group, warned that political leaders and citizens must unite to “reject the aberrations of the federal Executive’s proposal.”

“It is the beginning of a huge battle to avoid a state election. Deep down, the transformation of the INE, what it is doing is generating fertile ground for a state election. It is a first wake-up call, which did not fall on deaf ears, and that the country’s democrats raise their voices and point out that ‘they will not pass,’ “he said.

Remember that she was part of that group that promoted the departure of the Government from the electoral body, so there is a risk of regression.

Later, when questioned if the leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, will not end up giving Morena the votes in the Chamber of Deputies as in the reform of the National GuardHe assured that the only thing he can trust and demand is that the PRI members will act responsibly.

Former electoral counselor Marco Baños assured that the electoral reform is based on many false premises, so it is necessary for citizens to know that they are being lied to when a autonomous instituteindependent and less expensive.

“He says that money would be saved, let him say how,” he affirmed after clarifying that the savings that the President presumes is because he only adds the budget of all the local organisms, when he must consider the cost that a Institute absorb your tasks.

There are, he added, many risks, which have been disguised as democracy.

“There would be so many things to modify that they are not being discussed. Why don’t we start reviewing so that the regulations are consistent in dates and terms. They are not going to take into account any electoral proposal, it will only be the presidential one, even if they want to give us atole with your finger,” he said.

Some citizens demanded that the Opposition parties agree, meet and not divide as in the reform to the National Guard.

