The list of coach Mancini has been made official for the three days of Coverciano. Among the 35 first time for seven players. Among them also Carnesecchi, Fagioli and Scalvini
National coach Roberto Mancini released the list of players called up for the three-day internship in Coverciano, from Wednesday to Friday. Italy will play in the playoffs for access to the World Cup in Qatar: semi-final against North Macedonia on 24 March, and possibly final on 29 March. Among others, Balotelli, Joao Pedro, Luiz Felipe and Frattesi were called. Here is the complete list.
GOALKEEPERS Carnesecchi (Cremonese), Cragno (Cagliari), Meret (Naples), Sirigu (Genoa)
DEFENDERS Bastoni (Inter), Biraghi (Fiorentina), Calabria (Milan), Chiellini (Juventus), De Sciglio (Juventus), Di Lorenzo (Naples), Florenzi (Milan), Luiz Felipe (Lazio), Mancini (Rome), L. Pellegrini (Juventus), Scalvini (Atalanta), Toloi (Atalanta)
MIDFIELDERS Barella (Inter), Cristante (Rome), Fagioli (Cremonese), Frattesi (Sassuolo), Locatelli (Juventus), Pessina (Atalanta), Ricci (Empoli), Sensi (Inter), Tonali (Milan).
FORWARDS Balotelli (Adana Demirspor), Berardi (Sassuolo), Bernardeschi (Juventus), Immobile (Lazio), Insigne (Naples), Joao Pedro (Cagliari), Raspadori (Sassuolo), Scamacca (Sassuolo), Zaccagni (Lazio), Zaniolo (Rome )
January 24, 2022
