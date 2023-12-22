The National Center of Meteorology reported that the lowest temperature recorded in the country yesterday morning, Friday, was 6.7 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 02:30 local time, indicating that the weather from today until Tuesday is generally fair, partly cloudy, with Possibility of light fog forming in some coastal and inland areas.

The center expected the weather today to be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and Sunday morning in some inland and coastal areas, with light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, speeds of 10 to 20 km/h reaching 30 km/h, and sea Light waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather will continue tomorrow, generally clear and partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and Monday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, with speeds ranging from 10 km/h to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h. The sea is light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center explained that the weather the day after tomorrow, Monday, will remain generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and Tuesday morning in some internal areas, with the possibility of mist or light mist forming, and the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate, with a speed of 10 km/h to 20. km/h reaching 30 km/h, and the sea is light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The Center confirmed that the weather on Tuesday will continue to be generally fair and partly cloudy at times, and humid at night and Wednesday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, active on the sea, with speeds ranging from 10 km/h to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km. /s. The sea will be light to medium, rough on Wednesday morning in the Arabian Gulf, and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.