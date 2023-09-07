National, Buffon on Vialli

Gigi Buffon on his debut on the front line as head of delegation of the national team, a role he inherited from the great and late Gianluca Vialli. “I have great memories of him, there was an extraordinary relationship off the pitch and we often exchanged shirts – says the former Juventus goalkeeper – We had a total understanding and I can’t think of reaching his level immediately. Each of us has a past and a path and I don’t think I can replicate Vialli. He would be wrong and I would not be up to it ”. On his heirs in the blue shirt, analyze: “The tank has grown a lot. There are 5-6 of them of a great level, of course with Donnarumma who is now consecrated. Vicar he will grow in the Premier League (the former Empoli goalkeeper moved to Tottenham in the summer, ed), Meret won the Scudetto, Provedel is doing important things, then there are also Falcon And By Gregory. We’re in good shape.”

Buffon on Spalletti: It takes away my words. He has an impressive completeness of reasoning”

And then there’s the new coach, Luciano Spalletti, who has already conquered Gigi Buffon: “It takes away my words, I should intervene every now and then when there are gaps, but he has an impressive completeness of reasoning and there’s never anything else to add. With a manager like this, I think I won’t have to say much.”

Donnarumma and the Buffon legend: “When I was a ball boy…”

If Buffon is conquered by Spalletti, Donnarumma has the same sentiment for Gigi: “He’s always the same person, he’s here with great enthusiasm, he helps everyone. His presence alone gives you a different strength. I set myself the goal of breaking his attendance record. I learned everything from him. From technique to being in goal, passing through the tranquility he had. An important thing for a goalkeeper is not to get overloaded by emotions and I learned everything from him, he was number one on this.”

The PSG goalkeeper reveals a little background: “Even when I was in Milan’s youth sector and I was a ball boy, I always stood behind his goal when he was on the pitch, there was only something to learn from him.”

On the other hand, Buffon has always been a legend for Gigio. The former Rossoneri number one ever since he was a 16-year-old on his debut with the Under-21 national team said: “My idol is Buffon, my dream is to become a regular in the senior national team and follow in his footsteps. Everyone would like to have a career like his”. And in 2016 after his first call-ups to the senior national team: “I have a wonderful relationship with Buffon, in these first call-ups he has given me a lot and I follow his every move in training because I want to learn everything from him.” And today as owner of the Azzurri Donnarumma has Gigi by his side.

