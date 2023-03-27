National Bonds launched the “Extra Salary” savings program, which was created especially for UAE residents, both citizens and residents.
The “extra salary” is designed to help individuals achieve additional income, as part of a long-term program aimed at providing the best retirement plans in the UAE.
The Extra Salary from National Bonds is a tailor-made savings plan that offers a flexible, convenient and accessible solution to maintain the financial stability of UAE residents in the future.
The program, which is the first of its kind, aims to empower individuals and give them financial freedom by offering a customized solution to generate additional income while maintaining maximum flexibility and competitive profits.
The “Extra Salary” program consists of two main phases: the “Savings” phase, where customers invest monthly money in “National Bonds” over a period of their choosing ranging from 3 to 10 years, and the “Income” phase, where the client begins to benefit from the resulting income. on the savings stage.
During this stage, customers receive their basic salary on a monthly basis, in addition to the profits accumulated on the saved amount. For example, customers who save AED 5,000 per month for 10 years can expect to earn AED 7,500 per month over the next 10 years of the plan. However, if customers save 5,000 dirhams per month for a period of 5 years, they can get a monthly salary of 10,200 dirhams for the next period of the plan if the refund period is 3 years, which is more than double the amount saved per month.
Customers who opt for the “Extra Salary” program need to invest a minimum monthly amount of AED 1,000 for a period of not less than 3 years.
Customers can choose the “Extra Salary” program to obtain additional monthly income to secure their future, in light of the flexibility that the program provides them with regard to the amount saved, the saving period and the stages of the additional salary. Customers can also choose to recover the full amount saved instead of receiving monthly payments, to achieve their financial goals such as paying children’s education fees, a payment to buy a home, or for the purpose of investment.
In addition to economic empowerment, customers of the “Extra Salary” program have the opportunity to enhance their financial well-being through rewarding bonuses and cash prizes from National Bonds.
Program customers also get access to the National Bonds Rewards Program worth AED 35 million, with up to 30 times the chances of winning depending on the saving period they choose.
Mohammed Qasim Al-Ali, CEO of National Bonds Group, said: “We launched the additional salary program in response to the growing demand from our customers to find ways to generate additional income. And in light of the country taking remarkable steps to secure the future of residents through long-term initiatives such as the golden visa UAE residents are looking for practical solutions to obtain additional sources of income that help them deal with different life circumstances, and we are proud to offer a flexible and personal savings plan through the Extra Salary Program, which provides UAE residents with easy options to subscribe to in order to reach financial security. Its commitment to innovation in the financial sector to support the financial future of its clients.
National Bonds aims, by creating new ways to support and consolidate the culture of saving in the UAE, to help people reach their financial goals and achieve their dreams through this unique investment solution that is characterized by simplicity and flexibility.
