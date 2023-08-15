National Bonds, the Sharia-compliant saving and investment company, announced a new partnership with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, which aims to enhance the financial security of the corporation’s employees by providing innovative savings and investment programs for them, in light of what was revealed by the National Bonds Savings Index report that 76% of people plan to save and invest in the UAE.

Through the partnership, National Bonds seeks to provide financial security for employees and their families, relieving the burdens of their daily lives such as saving for emergencies, education, health and basic services, thus contributing to the development of society and making it healthier and happier.

The employees of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation will be able to benefit from the various savings and investment programs offered by National Bonds, including the “Global Savings Club” and the “Extra Salary” program, which is a savings plan specially designed to generate additional income for individuals.

Muhammad Qasim Al-Ali, CEO of National Bonds Group, said: “We are pleased to announce this agreement with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, which comes as another achievement in line with National Bonds’ strategy to cooperate with companies in the country that are working to achieve financial prosperity for their employees.” The strategic approach that contributes to ensuring financial prosperity and a secure future for UAE citizens and residents.

Saeed Al-Bannai, Executive Director of the Investment Department (acting) at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, expressed his gratitude for the partnership that was established with National Bonds, considering it the beginning of a historic strategic relationship and a unique and mutually beneficial agreement, aimed at the interest of the employees of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, through Providing them with customized savings programs that contribute to increasing their income and achieving financial well-being, which secures their future and enhances their savings culture.