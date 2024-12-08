National basketball player Franz Wagner will be absent from the NBA club Orlando Magic for several weeks. The 23-year-old suffered a torn muscle fiber in his abdominal area. The club left it open how long the recently outstanding Wagner would be out. In four weeks, the healing process of the currently most important Magic professional will be assessed. Wagner is currently in third place in the Eastern Conference with Orlando. The world champion is one of the top performers and has shown extremely strong performances so far this season. Wagner played in all 25 games and was by far the best thrower.