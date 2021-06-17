Over 15 million Italians watched the victorious match of the Italian national team against Switzerland on TV

Mancini’s Italy continues to achieve positive results on the pitch and also outside the green rectangle. Last night, in fact, the Azzurri’s match against Switzerland he pasted in front of the video well 13,346,000 viewers on RaiUno with a share of 51.9%. To this data must be added the 1,929,000 spectators who followed the race on Sky Sport (share of 7.5%). The aggregate total brings up the number of viewers of Italy-Switzerland to a high level 15,275,000, with a share of almost 60% (precisely of 59.4%).

Behind the national team, at the same time, he placed “Who saw it? “, On RaiTre, with 2,031,000 contacts, corresponding to a share of the 9.3%. On Canale 5 the show “Grand Hotel Intrigues and Passions “ attracted the attention of 1,275,000 spectators (6% share), while on Italia 1 “The cosmos on the dresser” reached 741,000 spectators (3.1% share).

Following: “White Zone” on Rete4 (638,000 spectators with 3.3% share), “Pretty Little Stalker – Between the pages of madness ” on RaiDue (573,000 spectators, 2.3% share), “Tut – The fate of a pharaoh ” on La7 (235,000 spectators, 1.5% share), “Name That Tune “ in rerun on TV8 (255,000 viewers with 1.1%) e “Agreements and disagreements” out of Nine (188,000 spectators, 0.7% share)

June 17, 2021

