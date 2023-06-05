Monday, June 5, 2023, 01:06



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The second edition of the Zinkers educational platform Awards, whose purpose is to recognize the best works and initiatives in Spain in Primary and Secondary education on energy transition and sustainability, has recognized the Nuestra Señora de El Carmen school in La Union, popularly known as El Asilo. 3,100 centers in Spain attended this call, 171 of them from the Region.

The award ceremony gala took place at the Teatro Real in Madrid, presented by the television show Jordi Hurtado. The teacher Ginés Caparrós received the diploma, representing El Asilo, as the absolute winner in the Secondary category, thanks to the project developed by the third year F students. In addition to the diploma, the school receives a prize of 15,000 euros. The activities carried out during the course that have made them worthy of the award have been twenty, among which the ‘Hunger Dinner’ stands out. On the first Friday of February they had bread and water for dinner, as a reflection “for all the people on the planet who do not have enough to eat.”