National Athletic vs. Once Caldas, live: follow the minute by minute

Atlético Nacional vs. Equity.
National Athletic
National Athletic vs. Equity.
They premiere this Thursday in the 2023 League.
National Athletic shows its new face for 2023. The green team opens at home against Once Caldas, who also arrives very reinforced to fight in this championship.
Nacional includes in its starting list Thomas Angelthe striker who was not included in the list of the Colombian youth team.
In the white, they are released for this year Dayro Moreno and Sherman Cardenasthe duo that came from Bucaramanga.
