Friday, January 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

National Athletic vs. Once Caldas, live: follow the minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2023
in Sports
0


close

National Athletic

Atlético Nacional vs. Equity.

Photo:

National Athletic

National Athletic vs. Equity.

They premiere this Thursday in the 2023 League.

See also  Monte Carlo, the return of Djokovic: "I'm aiming to play 6 matches ..."

National Athletic shows its new face for 2023. The green team opens at home against Once Caldas, who also arrives very reinforced to fight in this championship.

Nacional includes in its starting list Thomas Angelthe striker who was not included in the list of the Colombian youth team.

In the white, they are released for this year Dayro Moreno and Sherman Cardenasthe duo that came from Bucaramanga.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

See also  Millionaires cloud over and postpone classification: defeat against La Equidad

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#National #Athletic #Caldas #live #follow #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Pilar Morales: "The most urgent thing to tackle the suicide problem is to talk about it"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result