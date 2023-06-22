National Athletic vs. Millionaires LIVE: follow the minute by minute

Atlético Nacional and Millionaires They meet in a historic final between the most winning teams in Colombia that starts this Wednesday with the first leg in Medellín, where the local hopes to become even stronger to get closer to their eighteenth league title.

(It may interest you: This will be the champion between Millionaires and Nacional, according to a successful ‘big data’ firm)

At the Atanasio Girardot stadium, the first chapter of the definition of the Apertura Tournament will be played, which invites the blue team to challenge the fort of the green team, led by the Brazilian Paulo Autuori.

The purslane reached the final of the tournament after hitting at the right time in Group A of the home runs and when Alianza Petrolera was emerging as a surprise finalist, but slipped in the key match, while the Colombian King of Cups had a vibrant comeback against Deportivo Pasto (3-2) and qualified with 12 points.

Minute by minute

SPORTS