Thursday, June 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

National Athletic vs. Millionaires LIVE: follow the minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 22, 2023
in Sports
0
National Athletic vs. Millionaires LIVE: follow the minute by minute

Close


Close

National vs. millionaires

National vs. millionaires

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

National vs. millionaires

The first leg of the final in Colombian soccer is played.

See also  Benfica, everything easy in Bruges: they win 2-0 and secure the quarterfinals

Atlético Nacional and Millionaires They meet in a historic final between the most winning teams in Colombia that starts this Wednesday with the first leg in Medellín, where the local hopes to become even stronger to get closer to their eighteenth league title.

(It may interest you: This will be the champion between Millionaires and Nacional, according to a successful ‘big data’ firm)

At the Atanasio Girardot stadium, the first chapter of the definition of the Apertura Tournament will be played, which invites the blue team to challenge the fort of the green team, led by the Brazilian Paulo Autuori.

The purslane reached the final of the tournament after hitting at the right time in Group A of the home runs and when Alianza Petrolera was emerging as a surprise finalist, but slipped in the key match, while the Colombian King of Cups had a vibrant comeback against Deportivo Pasto (3-2) and qualified with 12 points.

Minute by minute

SPORTS

See also  The boom in Rio, the fight for shoes, the Tokyo flop: Zaytsev, is a bittersweet blue

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#National #Athletic #Millionaires #LIVE #follow #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Secret Invasion”, the series in “thriller” format with the Marvel label that supports Nick Fury

"Secret Invasion", the series in "thriller" format with the Marvel label that supports Nick Fury

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result