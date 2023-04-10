Mexico City. Tonight the death of singer Julián Figueroa was reported, which occurred at his house in Jardines del Pedregal, in the capital of the country.

The death of the son of the singer and actress Maribel Guardia and the late Mexican singer, Joan Sebastian has been lamented by various sectors of the artistic world.

A few moments ago, the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) confirmed -in his social networks- the death of his partner, Julián Figueroa and issued a brief statement.

“The National Association of Interpreters announces the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Julián Figueroa.

“Actor and singer, he has released several albums, including “Julián Figueroa y su banda”.

“To his family and friends we send our deepest condolences.”

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office is expected to generate more information about the sensitive death of Julián Figueroa.

The first reports indicate that Julián Figueroa’s body did not show signs of violence and it is presumed that he died of a heart attack.

