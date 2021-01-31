Serious things are starting for the examination of the bill “reinforcing respect for republican principles”. The deputies start its examination Monday February 1st, in public session. This eagerly awaited text has already been the subject of heated debates during its examination by the special commission, made up of 70 elected officials. As feared within the left and part of the majority, the question of the veil has invaded the debates. In a special committee, Eric Ciotti (“The Republicans”) vociferated against those who “Refuse to cite the evils”, defending an amendment aimed at “Ban the Islamic veil, or Islamist, at the university”. Ultimately, his amendment was rejected. “Is the veil, as such, a sign of separatism? The answer is no “, said the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, who will defend the bill alongside the Minister Delegate, Marlène Schiappa.

“Era of generalized suspicion”

But the left-wing opposition fears the return of this debate, opening the way to all stigmatization within the Chamber, denouncing LR’s outbidding. Not to mention that of the RN, with the “counter-project” presented with great communication by Marine Le Pen, Friday. The first secretary of the PS and deputy for Seine-et-Marne, Olivier Faure, warned, Sunday on Europe 1, against the dangers of such a strategy: the risk “It is to see people launching into Lépine competitions which will be the most brutal and the most discriminating”. “The government has opened the breach and the right is rushing into it, observes Alexis Corbière, rebellious deputy for Seine-Saint-Denis . Parliamentary debates risk turning around the veil. It is completely delusional, hurtful and upsetting for many of our fellow citizens of the Muslim faith. “” We must especially not fall into this trap set especially by the right and the extreme right. If not, we completely miss the point of the text ”, abounds Marie-George Buffet, PCF MP, also from Seine-Saint-Denis.

Communists and rebels denounce in particular the articles aimed at further controlling the activity of associations, the allocation of subsidies and approvals, and underline the risks for freedoms. They are therefore opposed to the “republican engagement contract”, a document that the structures will have to sign when they request public funds. This one “Poses a problem with regard to freedom of association”, Judge Marie-George Buffet, recalling that “The vast majority” structures take over from the State in abandoned territories. An observation shared by his counterpart Alexis Corbière, who specifies that the FI group will vote against this bill. “This text will be far from solving all the problems linked to separatism in our country, he explains. It is not by putting in place disciplinary measures, nor by entering an era of generalized suspicion with regard to our fellow Muslims, that we will strengthen popular adhesion to the Republic. “

Alternative solutions

Insubordinate, communists and socialists thus point out the absence of ” left leg ” Bill. For Olivier Faure, it ignores the fight against discrimination and racism. “When we have to fight against separatism, we must fight against the roots of separatism, which are not only in political and radical Islamism”, he believes. Opposed to this text “Unbalanced”, he wonders : “Today, inequalities are increasing, and what allows radical Islamists to find attentive ears if not this discrimination, these inequalities, this territorial disparity? “ While welcoming the fact that this bill includes “Advanced” for women’s rights, citing the example of the fight against polygamy and the fight against “Virginity certificates”, Marie-George Buffet defends alternative solutions: “The structural response to consolidate republican principles is that of a State putting people at the heart of its action, fighting against inequalities, leading proactive public policies in terms of social and fiscal justice, in renewed institutions. “ Perspectives that do not appear anywhere in the government bill.