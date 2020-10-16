Immediately born, immediately disappeared. Created in May 2020 by former marchers of the left wing of Macronia, the Ecology, Democracy and Solidarity (EDS) parliamentary group will only last for five months. The fault of the departure of MP Jennifer de Temmerman, who joined the Freedom and Territories group where her ex-colleague from EDS Martine Wonner, Olivier Falorni (ex-PS) or the former candidate for the Élysée Jean are already located Lassalle. The elected from the North leaves the entity until now co-chaired by the tandem Paula Forteza and Matthieu Orphelin with only fourteen members when fifteen are necessary to constitute a group at the Palais Bourbon. “If people think we’re useful, let them say it now. EDS will disappear tomorrow if no one can be found to join us ”, confirms the deputy of Val-d’Oise Aurélien Taché. The National Assembly will therefore, barring any surprise, go from 10 to 9 parliamentary groups.

To justify this third departure since May, Jennifer de Temmerman suggests that her “Political responsibility, in the interest of (its) fellow citizens, to get closer to a group which focuses its priorities on the territories”. The one who says “Centrist” considers that EDS “Do not take the right path”, and that it is now too marked on the left. “Certain personal ambitions take precedence over collective initiative and leave less and less room for qualified opinions”, she tackles targeting, without naming them, Delphine Batho and Matthieu Orphelin, who have both approached EELV in the run-up to regional elections. A sentence that could also target Aurélien Taché who answers him: “I guess I can be one of those people too. But if I left the PS then LaREM it is to go to the end of my fights because I believe in solidarity. My life would have been much simpler if I had stayed in the majority. “

In a joint statement, the remaining EDS deputies denounce “Deliberately organized maneuvers” by the presidential party. The reason ? The creation of the group in the spring had lost the absolute majority to La République en Marche. “We could work with LFI like LaREM on majorities of the project, it disturbed”, thinks Paula Forteza. “Nothing can silence ecology and solidarity in the National Assembly”, say parliamentarians.

The latter will join the ranks of the non-registered. They will therefore be much less visible in the Hemicycle and will have less resources. Seven employees will also be made redundant due to the dissolution of the group. But their salvation could come through the socialist group. The first secretary of the PS Olivier Faure has, in fact, extended his hand: “They have demonstrated their closeness to our values ​​in recent months. If some wish, we will welcome them to our group. ” Call of the foot to which Aurélien Taché is “Not indifferent”.

During its few months of existence, EDS – which is said “Independent” and “Neither in the majority, nor in the opposition” – notably fought for the right to vote at 16, against the reintroduction of bee-killing neonicotinoids or the introduction of eco-conditionalities in the recovery plan. The deputies of the group had also just achieved a nice blow, to the nose and the beard of the executive: thanks to the voices of the left and part of the majority, he succeeded in getting the vote, at first reading, ” extension of the period for resorting to voluntary termination of pregnancy from 12 to 14 weeks. A last standstill, then.