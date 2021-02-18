The bill brought by two members of LaREM to “strengthen prevention in health at work” was voted by the Assembly on Wednesday evening. Supposed to breathe new life into prevention, this text was rejected by the Communist group (1). The deputy Pierre Dharréville, also author of a parliamentary report on occupational diseases and pathologies in industry, criticizes its limited scope.

Do employees gain new rights with this text?

Pierre Dharreville The only more or less positive point concerns the obligation to archive the single occupational risk assessment document. This will allow better traceability of risk exposures. For the rest, it is a law of very small scope, some measures of which are problematic. This is, for a portion of the majority, a buyout operation. The government remains the one that broke the Labor Code in 2017, notably eliminating the health, safety and working conditions committees, canceling the measures taken into account for arduousness. It bears the mark of these guilty decisions. The majority deputies are trying to give a contrary signal.

Are the existing texts sufficient? Was nothing to change?

Pierre Dharreville We could have seen bigger. For example, the organization and location of occupational health services could have been modified in order to integrate them into the world of Social Security. They would have gained in independence, in their capacity to act on the ground. This bill could have taken over the one I had formulated in favor of the creation of a register of occupational diseases. This tool would make it possible to no longer remain at the simple stage of recognizing these pathologies, but to go back to the sources to tackle the causes. The table of recognized occupational diseases should also be updated to take into account all the physical, chemical and psychosocial risks incurred by workers. The Covid-19 has been integrated there, but it is an obstacle course to make recognize his affection. This law only touches on the problem of the explosion in the number of exclusions from work for incapacity. Occupational health should be concrete, it is played out at the level of each workstation, of the organization of work. This law refuses to look at the contradictions of work, both an emancipatory place and where pressure is exerted on the productive being for more profitability and productivity.

Conversely, what are the problematic measures you are talking about?

Pierre Dharreville An article creates a “Base offer” for the “Occupational health and prevention services”. Who says base offer also says premium offer. This introduces the possibility of differentiated treatment between employees, while undermining the obligation of means set for employers. And we integrate certification bodies that will come to judge the work of the health services, while public accreditation exists. Nor do I see the added value provided by the compulsory visit introduced at mid-career. As for the bridges established between the occupational physician and the attending physician, they raise questions about the transfer of information related to medical confidentiality. The issue of occupational health will quickly come back to the legislator, because this law is too narrow.