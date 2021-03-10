The threat is taken seriously. Accompanied by photos, deputies from all sides have received explicit threats by e-mail. Among the parliamentarians targeted, is the centrist Charles de Courson. Stating that the threats have gone crescendo, the deputy means that the documents received have gone as far as “Pictures of a man whose throat has been slit”. “He is someone who is certainly not well in his head”, says the chosen one.

For the moment, the motivations are not established. The fifty or so deputies who have received threats have the particularity of having a name beginning with the letter C or M. Among the victims, elected officials such as Alexis Corbière (FI), Éric Ciotti (LR) or André Chassaigne (PCF). The latter claims to have learned “To be in the list by the press”. The Communist deputy ensures no “Give no importance to a completely disjointed email”.

It was Richard Ferrand who unveiled the case. The President of the National Assembly, who is not concerned by these threats, also announced that he had made a report to the justice system, thus applying article 40 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The latter requires any authority having knowledge of a crime or an offense to report it to the judicial authority. An investigation was opened for “threats of death or attack on dangerous goods for people against elected officials”. The case is entrusted to the Brigade for the repression of delinquency in persons (BRDP).

Apart from this act, which seems to be the work of an unbalanced person, those of vandalism against the offices of deputies have multiplied in recent years, especially since 2016 and the movement against the labor law, to such an extent that Richard Ferrand has announced, in January 2021, the launch of a large study to assess the “Distrust” towards the deputies. This lack of trust between elected officials and citizens has been reinforced during the past year with the Covid crisis, in particular because of the government communication fiasco. “It is true that the health crisis accentuates the cutoff with the population”, deplores André Chassaigne. Elected from a rural area, the president of the Communist deputies affirms, in a personal capacity, “To have no particular difficulty in riding”. “The deputies must not only manufacture the law in Paris, it is also necessary to be in contact with the ground. When there is a rejection of the political, it is because it is already distant from the population ”, he analyzes.