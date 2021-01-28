New anti-democratic turn of the screw in the National Assembly. The LaREM and Modem deputies dissolved, on Wednesday, the information mission on the management of the health crisis. It was opened in March 2020 and was intended in particular to allow the control of the state of health emergency. “As long as it is in force”, in the words of the President of the Assembly, Richard Ferrand. The majority argue for the transformation of this mission into a parliamentary commission of inquiry since June to justify its coup. The surveys “Are intended to last six months”, insists Marc Fesneau, Minister of Relations with Parliament.

Except that the crisis continues and that the abolition of this committee was absolutely not on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting. Opposition MPs were faced with a fait accompli. “We are witnessing a democratic wreck, a few days after the vote to extend the state of health emergency”, choked the president of the LR group, Damien Abad, who denounces “The political cowardice of the majority”. “The crisis is still raging and the government decides alone. The National Assembly is hampered ”, indignant the PCF deputy Pierre Dharréville. “Scandalous”, adds rebellious Jean-Luc Mélenchon, for whom “Macron and his ministers are afraid to publicly assume their risky policy”.

This surprise liquidation, carried out behind closed doors despite the vote against all opposition groups, comes at a time when the National Assembly has been particularly mistreated by the executive since the start of the crisis. The scuttled mission had also made severe reports vis-à-vis crisis management, on the shortage of masks and the permanent improvisation of the executive, without Macronia accepting the observations and recommendations.

“By stopping the fact-finding mission, the majority is damaging democracy. We call on President Richard Ferrand to restore the rights of the National Assembly ”, write the PS deputies, who speak of “Betrayal”. In front of this “Institutional coup”, opposition MPs call for reopening this mission as soon as possible, unless a brand new one is created. Even Agnès Firmin-Le Bodo, who succeeded Édouard Philippe in Parliament, calls for the work to be reopened.

The fact remains that Macronie never ceases to dishonor itself. She had already torpedoed the Benalla commission of inquiry in the Assembly. She is now able to sacrifice the one dedicated to the Covid, in the midst of the epidemic’s resurgence.