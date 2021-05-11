F.France’s national assembly has surprisingly voted against the introduction of a corona health passport. On Tuesday evening, 108 MPs voted against the corresponding article of the draft law for a gradual exit from the health emergency, 103 voted in favor. The No is thanks to the members of the Mouvement Démocrate (MoDem) parliamentary group, which in the assembly actually supports the party of French President Emmanuel Macron, La République en Marche (LREM).

“We had given red lines,” said the MoDem MP Philippe Latombe. But there was no dialogue and no listening. That is why the group voted unanimously against the article. The first article of the bill, which has now been voted against, also regulates further details on the prime minister’s powers for night curfews. The government can now request a second consultation.

Macron had described the health pass as a central instrument in the corona easing. The pass is intended to regulate access to certain locations, facilities or events with large gatherings of people. With it, people should be able to prove a negative corona test or a vaccination, for example. Many MPs criticized that the corresponding article of the draft law was too imprecise and that numerous open questions had not yet been clarified.